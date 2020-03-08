Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canes in OT
Greiss stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
He played well, but Greiss still wound up extending his winless streak to four games. The 34-year-old has gotten the hook in two of those four starts, and on the season he now carries a 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage.
