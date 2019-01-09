Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canes
Greiss allowed four goals on 24 shots during Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes.
This was the veteran netminder's fourth start against the Islanders this season, and he yielded just three goals on 112 shots in the previous three outings. This was quite the step back, although the Canes are on a hot streak with their fifth straight win. Greiss will return to being a spot starter behind Robin Lehner, who is on his own seven-game win streak.
