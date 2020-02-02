Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canucks in OT

Greiss stopped 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

It took a Brock Nelson goal inside the final minute with Greiss on the bench just to get the game to OT, and the netminder then promptly coughed up a goal to Quinn Hughes 42 seconds into extra time. Despite the stumble, Greiss still hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 27, going 3-0-2 over his last five starts. On the season, he carries a 2.50 GAA and .922 save percentage.