Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Canucks in OT
Greiss stopped 20 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.
It took a Brock Nelson goal inside the final minute with Greiss on the bench just to get the game to OT, and the netminder then promptly coughed up a goal to Quinn Hughes 42 seconds into extra time. Despite the stumble, Greiss still hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 27, going 3-0-2 over his last five starts. On the season, he carries a 2.50 GAA and .922 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.