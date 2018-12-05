Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Falls to Jets

Greiss allowed two goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg.

The loss drops the German netminder to 9-5-1 record to go with solid ratios (2.40 GAA, .925 save percentage). Greiss currently has the slight edge in terms of fantasy value over fellow Islanders netminder Robin Lehner, who's appeared in 12 less games and is currently day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.