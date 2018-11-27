Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Figured out by Capitals
Greiss yielded three goals on 23 shots in Monday's loss to the Capitals.
Greiss failed to win his third straight game, as Tom Wilson scored twice and Nic Dowd added a goal, too. The veteran goalie's play has been inconsistent, with three of the last five below a .880 save percentage and the other two above a .929. He'll look to get on the latter side of that if he's deemed the starter Thursday in Boston.
