Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Finally gets some support

Greiss made 32 saves in a 3-1 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

He snapped a two-game losing streak. Greiss finally got a little goal support and he did the rest. The Isles rely on a rotation in the blue paint, so Greiss won't deliver the win totals that other elite netminders do. But his production in other categories is more than enough -- he entered the game with a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage.