Islanders' Thomas Greiss: First goalie off
Greiss was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will get the starting nod against Los Angeles.
Greiss will be making his fourth appearance in the Isles' last five contests, having posted a 1-0-2 record and .929 save percentage in his previous three outings. The German netminder hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 27 versus the Blackhawks, a run of six games in which he went 3-0-2. If Greiss remains on top of his game, coach Barry Trotz could continue giving him more opportunities over Semyon Varlamov.
