Islanders' Thomas Greiss: First shutout this season

Greiss made 35 saves Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Devils.

It was his first shutout of the season. Greiss' best save came in the second period on a 2-on-0 when he managed to get his stick on a Taylor Hall shot. He is now 5-3-2 with a sharp 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage. Use him well.

