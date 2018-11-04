Islanders' Thomas Greiss: First shutout this season
Greiss made 35 saves Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Devils.
It was his first shutout of the season. Greiss' best save came in the second period on a 2-on-0 when he managed to get his stick on a Taylor Hall shot. He is now 5-3-2 with a sharp 2.18 GAA and .934 save percentage. Use him well.
