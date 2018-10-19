Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Flawless in relief

Greiss saved each of the five shots that came his way in relief of Robin Lehner in Thursday's 7-2 road win over the Kings.

Lehner was forced out of the contest late in the third period when he was hit in the mask with the puck. The game was well in the Islanders' control at that point, but it was still nice to see Greiss show well in limited action after he'd allowed three goals on 24 shots in a road loss to the Ducks the previous night.