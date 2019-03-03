Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Forced to make relief appearance

Greiss made 12 saves after replacing Robin Lehner in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Lehner started Sunday's game, playing just over a period before Barry Trotz elected to replace him with Greiss in hopes that it would spark the Islanders. It did not. Greiss' record will not be impacted by the loss, as it will instead go on Lehner's. The German-born netminder's season record remains at 17-10-2.