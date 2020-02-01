Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Garners first start after break
Greiss will tend the home twine Saturday versus the Canucks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss was spectacular before the break, making at least 30 saves in three straight games and posting a 2-0-1 record and .955 save percentage in that stretch. He'll get the nod instead of Semyon Varlamov as a result. Vancouver has been a bit inconsistent on the road this year, as it ranks 14th with 2.92 goals per game.
