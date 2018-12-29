Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets hook against Sens
Greiss allowed three goals on only 17 shots before being replaced by Robin Lehner in the second period of Friday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
The Isles were in a 3-1 hole when Greiss got yanked, but the move seemed to do the trick and spurred the club into a big comeback, taking him off the hook for a loss. The 32-year-old netminder remains a mediocre 4-3-0 in December, and his 2.94 GAA and .902 save percentage on the month leaves the door open for Lehner to seize a greater share of the workload.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Surprise starter Friday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Can't hold on in third•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Notches third straight win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Minding the net Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...