Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets hook against Sens

Greiss allowed three goals on only 17 shots before being replaced by Robin Lehner in the second period of Friday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The Isles were in a 3-1 hole when Greiss got yanked, but the move seemed to do the trick and spurred the club into a big comeback, taking him off the hook for a loss. The 32-year-old netminder remains a mediocre 4-3-0 in December, and his 2.94 GAA and .902 save percentage on the month leaves the door open for Lehner to seize a greater share of the workload.