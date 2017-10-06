Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets Opening Night nod
Greiss will guard the cage Thursday night against host Columbus.
The German puck plugger doesn't exactly have the best track record against the Blue Jackets; he's gone 5-4-3 with a 2.90 GAA and .895 save percentage against them over 13 appearances. If there's a silver lining, though, it's that Greiss has faced this opponent more than any other in his career, so perhaps he'll be more prepared to square off against them this time around.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Coach won't name No. 1 netminder•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Receives starting nod Monday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Ends regular season with victory•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will tend twine Sunday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Yanked early Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...