Greiss will guard the cage Thursday night against host Columbus.

The German puck plugger doesn't exactly have the best track record against the Blue Jackets; he's gone 5-4-3 with a 2.90 GAA and .895 save percentage against them over 13 appearances. If there's a silver lining, though, it's that Greiss has faced this opponent more than any other in his career, so perhaps he'll be more prepared to square off against them this time around.