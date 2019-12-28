Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets pulled Friday

Greiss surrendered three goals on 11 shots before getting pulled in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

All three scores games in a span of 4:22 during the first period. Greiss shouldered the loss in this contest, dropping his recorded to 11-7-0 with a 2.58 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Semyon Varlamov relieved Greiss in the crease. The Islanders' next game is Sunday in Minnesota, which Varlamov would be likely to start.