Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets quick hook Tuesday
Greiss allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Semyon Varlamov to begin the second period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.
The Habs beat Greiss three times in a little over five minutes late in the first frame, forcing the 34-year-old from the game. It's the second time in his last three starts he's gotten a quick hook, further entrenching Varlamov in the No. 1 job. On the season, Greiss now carries a 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Facing Canadiens•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Can't preserve two-goal lead•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Night in Nashville ends early•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins second straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.