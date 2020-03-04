Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets quick hook Tuesday

Greiss allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Semyon Varlamov to begin the second period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Habs beat Greiss three times in a little over five minutes late in the first frame, forcing the 34-year-old from the game. It's the second time in his last three starts he's gotten a quick hook, further entrenching Varlamov in the No. 1 job. On the season, Greiss now carries a 2.74 GAA and .914 save percentage.