Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets spot start Tuesday

Greiss will start in the home net Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Robin Lehner has garnered the team's last four starts, so the Islanders will allow Greiss to patrol the crease for the first time of the new year. The veteran has been a solid backstop this season with a .917 save percentage and 2.63 GAA. Greiss has elevated his game against the Canes this year, allowing just one goal and recording a win in all three outings.