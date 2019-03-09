Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod
Greiss will defend the blue paint in Saturday's home matchup with the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Senators while posting an admirable 1.73 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The 33-year-old backstop will look to remain dialed in and secure a third straight victory in a home game against a Philadelphia club that's averaging 2.97 goals per game on the road this campaign, 12th in the NHL.
