Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod

Greiss will defend the blue paint in Saturday's home matchup with the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Senators while posting an admirable 1.73 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The 33-year-old backstop will look to remain dialed in and secure a third straight victory in a home game against a Philadelphia club that's averaging 2.97 goals per game on the road this campaign, 12th in the NHL.