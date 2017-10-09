Greiss will defend the cage for Monday's clash versus St. Louis.

Greiss got rocked in his first outing of the season, as he gave up five goals to the Blue Jackets before getting the hook. Backup Jaroslav Halak was perfect in relief and registered a win Saturday against Buffalo, which could be putting pressure on Greiss to hold on to the starting job. The 31-year-old went a disappointing 1-3-1in day games last season -- with a 3.01 GAA -- so he could struggle again Monday.