Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod against Blues
Greiss will defend the cage for Monday's clash versus St. Louis.
Greiss got rocked in his first outing of the season, as he gave up five goals to the Blue Jackets before getting the hook. Backup Jaroslav Halak was perfect in relief and registered a win Saturday against Buffalo, which could be putting pressure on Greiss to hold on to the starting job. The 31-year-old went a disappointing 1-3-1in day games last season -- with a 3.01 GAA -- so he could struggle again Monday.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Exits midway through second in loss•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets Opening Night nod•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Coach won't name No. 1 netminder•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Receives starting nod Monday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Ends regular season with victory•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Will tend twine Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...