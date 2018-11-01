Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday

Greiss will be between the pipes at home against the Penguins on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss has started just once in the last five games, but with Robin Lehner (strain) still out due to injury, the 32-year-old Greiss figures to see the bulk of the minutes for the time being. Christopher Gibson will serve in a backup role after being promoted from the minors.

