Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday
Greiss will be between the pipes at home against the Penguins on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Greiss has started just once in the last five games, but with Robin Lehner (strain) still out due to injury, the 32-year-old Greiss figures to see the bulk of the minutes for the time being. Christopher Gibson will serve in a backup role after being promoted from the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.