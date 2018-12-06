Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod Thursday

Greiss will defend the net Thursday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss is piecing together one of the better seasons of his career thus far and has been equally as a good recently, posting a 2.20 GAA and a .924 save percentage over the last five contests. He will look to continue the recent string of successes between the pipes going into a tough matchup versus a Penguins squad notching 3.42 goals per game this season.