Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets starting nod

As expected, Greiss will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss has been fantastic this season, compiling a 5-2-1 record while maintaining an admirable 1.98 GAA and .938 save percentage through 10 appearances. The 32-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's 3-4-2 on the road this campaign.