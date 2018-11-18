Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets third straight start

Greiss will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Greiss was lit up for five goals on 41 shots in his last outing against the Rangers, but the Islanders still got the win so Greiss will log his third consecutive start. The 32-year-old netminder may be pulling away as the favorite in the blue paint for coach Barry Trotz, as he has a .930 save percentage and 6-2-1 record. Greiss will face off against a cold Stars team that scored just two goals over the last two contests.