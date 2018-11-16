Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gives up five in win
Greiss stopped 36 of 41 shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Griess was peppered with pucks, but he did just enough to pull out the win, even with a pair of late Rangers goals giving the visitors hope until an empty-netter sealed it. The German netminder has picked up the win in four of his past five appearances, but he's still ceding close to half the work in the Islanders' net to Robin Lehner.
