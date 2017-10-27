Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gives up six in road loss
Greiss surrendered six goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.
Greiss was blitzed for three goals in the first 7:26, though it's tough to put all the blame on him considering Minnesota also held a 13-1 lead in shots during that early stretch. Two of the six goals against him came with the Wild shorthanded and none were on the power play. Greiss' 2-2-1 record is respectable, but he's surrendered 11 goals in the two regulation defeats.
