Greiss surrendered six goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Greiss didn't get much help from a tired team playing the second leg of a road back-to-back in the Sunshine State, as Tampa Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to an 11-2 shots advantage in the first period. New York briefly found its legs in the middle frame, tying the game up before the hosts retook the lead for good with three goals in a 2:24 span. Greiss allowed one more goal in the third to conclude the scoring, and he's now allowed at least three goals in six consecutive starts.