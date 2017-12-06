Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gives up six Tuesday
Greiss surrendered six goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.
Greiss didn't get much help from a tired team playing the second leg of a road back-to-back in the Sunshine State, as Tampa Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to an 11-2 shots advantage in the first period. New York briefly found its legs in the middle frame, tying the game up before the hosts retook the lead for good with three goals in a 2:24 span. Greiss allowed one more goal in the third to conclude the scoring, and he's now allowed at least three goals in six consecutive starts.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...