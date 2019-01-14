Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Grounds Lightning at home
Greiss was spectacular Sunday, making 38 saves in a 5-1 win over the visiting Lightning.
Greiss' record improves to 13-8-1 to go along with a 2.62 GAA and .918 save percentage. The German netminder nearly blanked the league's highest-scoring offense, but Ryan McDonagh scored late in the second period to make it a 4-1 game. Josh Bailey would add an empty-net goal with 52 seconds remaining.
