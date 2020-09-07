Greiss will patrol the blue paint in Monday's Game 1 showdown with the Lightning, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Greiss booked the Islanders' ticket to the Eastern Conference finals with a strong 16-save shutout in Game 7 against the Flyers. The 34-year-old appeared in three games last series, posting an incredible .960 save percentage and 1.08 GAA. If he keeps up those numbers, he should stay in goal ahead of Semyon Varlamov.