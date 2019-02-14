Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Guarding goal Thursday
Greiss will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Columbus, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.
Greiss has enjoyed a bounceback campaign in 2018-19, going 16-8-2 with a 2.28 GAA and .927 save percentage over 29 games. The German netminder has been on fire over his past five starts, as well, never allowing more than a single goal per game and shutting out his opponents twice.
