Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Handed shootout loss

Greiss stopped 31 of 32 shots Sunday in a 2-1 shootout loss to Carolina.

Greiss allowed an Andrei Svechnikov goal six minutes into the game and then slammed the door for the duration of regulation time. Unfortunately, the offensive support he received in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Detroit was nowhere to be found Sunday. Greiss is 13-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and .923 save percentage in his 23 appearances.