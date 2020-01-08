Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Hangs on for OT win

Greiss stopped 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

The two teams traded goals through the first two periods before Kyle Palmieri gave New Jersey its first lead of the game on the power play midway through the third, but Greiss didn't allow another to give the Isles a chance to secure the win. It was the 33-year-old netminder's first start in 2020 and first win since Dec. 12, as Semyon Varlamov has assumed the No. 1 role for now. Even so, Greiss still sports a solid 2.59 GAA and .919 save percentage on the year.