Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Has Isles in playoff hunt

Greiss made 23 saves in a 3-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night.

He's back on the winning side of the ledger after dropping his last two games to the Jets and Pens. Greiss is now 10-6-1 and he currently has the Isles in a playoff position. The Penguins are breathing down the Isles' neck, so Greiss will need to be at his best to keep that spot. We'll soon see if he can withstand that pressure.