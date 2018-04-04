Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Holds on for 5-4 win

Greiss saved 27 of 34 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

The German has now allowed four goals in consecutive games with an .879 save percentage. He's posted a respectable 12-8-2 record for the year, but his ratios are cripplers (.890 save percentage and 3.86 GAA). The Islanders host the Rangers on Thursday and visit the Red Wings on Saturday, and even with both teams also eliminated from the playoffs, Greiss should probably be viewed as a risky start against both.