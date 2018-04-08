Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Holds on for comeback win
Greiss saved 36 of 39 shots during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.
Greiss started three of the final four games for the Islanders, and he allowed 11 total goals with an .895 save percentage. He's under contract through the 2019-20 campaign at $3,333,333 per season, so barring a major shakeup, he should see plenty of action again next year. While the German has been a serviceable fantasy asset in the past, and even for stretches this season, a lot would probably need to go Greiss' way for him to be anything over than a matchup-based option in 2018-19.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Holds on for 5-4 win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Defending goal Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Sharp in return to action•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Making long-awaited return Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Slated for backup duty Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...