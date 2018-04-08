Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Holds on for comeback win

Greiss saved 36 of 39 shots during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Detroit.

Greiss started three of the final four games for the Islanders, and he allowed 11 total goals with an .895 save percentage. He's under contract through the 2019-20 campaign at $3,333,333 per season, so barring a major shakeup, he should see plenty of action again next year. While the German has been a serviceable fantasy asset in the past, and even for stretches this season, a lot would probably need to go Greiss' way for him to be anything over than a matchup-based option in 2018-19.