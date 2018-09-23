Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Hoping for bounceback season
Greiss made 27 saves in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.
He's battling Robin Lehner to win the starter's gig and has looked sharp so far. A bounceback season would make Greiss relevant again in the fantasy arena.
