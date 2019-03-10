Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Hot streak ended

Greiss allowed five goals on 15 shots during two periods before getting pulled in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old came into the night with a 7-2-1 record and .960 save percentage in the last 11 games, but that hot streak came to a screeching halt with this performance. It was the first time Greiss gave up five goals in one game since Dec. 6. Owners still have to be pleased with Greiss's overall performance, though. He is 19-11-2 with a 2.33 GAA and .924 save percentage in 36 appearances this season.