Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Implied road starter Thursday

Greiss is listed in the "Players to Watch" column in Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com's preview of the Islanders at the Devils on Thursday,

Look for Greiss in goal against a Devils team that owns a 13-8-4 record at home this season. The German was a perfect 41 for 41 on save chances in last Friday's clash with the Lightning, but the Bolts got the best of him in the shootout. Both Greiss and Robin Lehner have been phenomenal this season, as they boast progressive save percentages of .924 and .932, respectively.