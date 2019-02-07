Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Implied road starter Thursday
Greiss is listed in the "Players to Watch" column in Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com's preview of the Islanders at the Devils on Thursday,
Look for Greiss in goal against a Devils team that owns a 13-8-4 record at home this season. The German was a perfect 41 for 41 on save chances in last Friday's clash with the Lightning, but the Bolts got the best of him in the shootout. Both Greiss and Robin Lehner have been phenomenal this season, as they boast progressive save percentages of .924 and .932, respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...