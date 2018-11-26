Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal against coach's former team
Greiss led the Islanders out to the ice for warmups Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. As a result, he will draw the home start versus the Capitals.
Greiss getting the call here suggests that he's truly the No. 1 goaltender for the Islanders, as bench boss Barry Trotz undoubtedly wants to put in his best lineup against the Capitals, who didn't even include the coach in their video tribute honoring the 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, according to the New York Post. Greiss is 8-3-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .928 save percentage this season, and he's worth taking a chance on in daily formats since Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (head) are still out of commission.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Elevating game to another level•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Taking on Carolina•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Wins fifth game in November•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Between pipes against Devils•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Chased in ugly loss•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Gets third straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...