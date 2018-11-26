Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal against coach's former team

Greiss led the Islanders out to the ice for warmups Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. As a result, he will draw the home start versus the Capitals.

Greiss getting the call here suggests that he's truly the No. 1 goaltender for the Islanders, as bench boss Barry Trotz undoubtedly wants to put in his best lineup against the Capitals, who didn't even include the coach in their video tribute honoring the 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, according to the New York Post. Greiss is 8-3-1 with a 2.40 GAA and .928 save percentage this season, and he's worth taking a chance on in daily formats since Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) and T.J. Oshie (head) are still out of commission.