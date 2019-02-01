Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Friday
Greiss will start in the blue paint Friday when the Islanders hosting the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coming off a pair of stellar outings, Greiss will take on a Lightning club that he faced Jan. 13 and shut down to the tune of 38 saves on 39 shots. He should be challenged by plenty of pucks versus a Tampa Bay squad that averages the second-most goals per game (3.60) on the road. The Bolts also sit third in the league with 33.4 road shots per game.
