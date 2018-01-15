Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Monday

Greiss will get the starting nod against the Canadiens on Monday.

Greiss has made just two appearances since Dec. 19 -- one of which was a five-goal disaster versus the Flyers. The netminder has a lone victory in his last eight outings, along with a 4.89 GAA and .836 save percentage. A matchup with the Habs could be what the German needs to right the ship, however, considering they are averaging a mere 2.53 goals per game -- third worst in the league.