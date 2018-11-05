Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Monday

Greiss will get the starting nod at home against the Canadiens on Monday.

Greiss looked fantastic in his previous two outings, as he posted a 0.96 GAA and .970 save percentage versus the Penguins and Devils. Coach Barry Trotz will ride the hot hand and give the German his third straight start. For a time, it appeared Robin Lehner had unseated Greiss for the No. 1 job on Long Island. Instead, the two netminders seem poised for a season-long battle for regular minutes.