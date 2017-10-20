Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Saturday
Greiss will be between the pipes against the Sharks on Saturday.
Greiss gets the nod after watching the Isles' last two contests from the bench. In his previous pair of appearances, the netminder posted a 1-0-1 record with a 1.44 GAA -- a solid rebound from his less than stellar Opening Night performance in which he gave up five goals on 26 shots.
