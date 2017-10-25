Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Thursday
Greiss will tend the twine on the road against the Wild on Thursday.
Greiss has struggled in his two outings as the visiting netminder so far this season, as he has posted a 3.92 GAA. The netminder will need to be in top form if he is going to prevent Jaroslav Halak from taking over the No. 1 job between the pipes. For his career, Greiss has registered a 3-2-0 record along with a .925 save percentage versus Minnesota.
