Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Thursday

Greiss will get the starting nod against the Flyers on Thursday.

Greiss will be making his first start since Dec. 19, when he gave up five goals on 21 shots to the Red Wings. The netminder made one relief appearance since then, posting a .923 save percentage in limited action. Heading into the season, it looked like coach Doug Weight was going to utilize a goalie split, but since late November, has relied much more on Jaroslav Halak.