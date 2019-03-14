Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In goal Thursday
Greiss will get the starting nod at home against the Habs on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
By utilizing Greiss in the crease, coach Barry Trotz effectively gives Robin Lehner a few more days to recover from his upper-body injury. The fact that the 32-year-old Greiss is coming off a 31-save, shutout performance against the Blue Jackets on Monday no doubt factored into the coach's decision as well. Look for the two netminders to split the upcoming back-to-back against Detroit and Minnesota on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
