Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In line to start Thursday
Greiss is projected to start versus the visiting Devils on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
The German went from assuming a starter's share of the workload in 2016-17 (61 games) to a mere 25 starts and 27 appearances last year. Greiss will no longer have an internal competition with Jaroslav Halak, as he joined the Bruins in free agency, but the Islanders signed Swedish netminder Robin Lehner -- he's accustomed to being a starter having most recently served in that capacity for the Sabres.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Allows three goals•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting against Flyers•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Hits ice for informal skate•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Holds on for comeback win•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Holds on for 5-4 win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...