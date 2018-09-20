Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In line to start Thursday

Greiss is projected to start versus the visiting Devils on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The German went from assuming a starter's share of the workload in 2016-17 (61 games) to a mere 25 starts and 27 appearances last year. Greiss will no longer have an internal competition with Jaroslav Halak, as he joined the Bruins in free agency, but the Islanders signed Swedish netminder Robin Lehner -- he's accustomed to being a starter having most recently served in that capacity for the Sabres.