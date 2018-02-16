Islanders' Thomas Greiss: In net Friday

Greiss will command the crease Friday against the Hurricanes.

Greiss has only started one game previously in February and was yanked from the Feb. 9 matchup against the Red Wings after allowing five goals on 32 shots. He has surrendered four or more goals in each of his last four appearances in net but will attempt to break that spell Friday against a Hurricanes club that struggles to find the back of the net consistently. The Hurricanes are averaging just 2.63 goals per game since the All-Star break.