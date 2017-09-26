Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Islanders won't name a starter
Islanders coach Doug Weight doesn't plan to name Thomas Greiss or Jaroslav Halak as the team's starting goaltender, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Greiss and Halak have both played well in training camp and Weight seems to like the idea of riding the hot goaltender, at least for the start of the regular season. Fantasy owners won't appreciate this however as trying to figure out which goalie will start in a weekly lineup league won't be easy. Greiss started strong as the starting goaltender last season once Halak was sent down to the AHL but that workload also seemed to catch up with him by season's end.
