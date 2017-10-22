Greiss stopped 28 pucks in a 5-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Greiss has now won his last two games, both against his old team, the Sharks. And he has allowed just six goals in his last three games (.944). Right now, he's still in a time share with Jaroslav Halak and it's likely to continue. You'll need an elite number one goalie if you're going to deploy Greiss in a number two role. Otherwise, restrict his use to daily leagues.