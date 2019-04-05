Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Keeps team second in division
Greiss made 29 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.
The win kept the Isles in second place in the Metropolitan. Greiss had lost his last two starts against the Habs and Jackets, but came up huge against the kitties. Both Greiss and Robin Lehner have had an outstanding season in a platoon. It will be interesting to see which one the Isles roll in the postseason or if they will continue a platoon.
More News
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Florida•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Stumbles against Jackets•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting Tuesday in Columbus•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Chased by Canadiens•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting in Montreal•
-
Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Tames Wild for road win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...