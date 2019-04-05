Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Keeps team second in division

Greiss made 29 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

The win kept the Isles in second place in the Metropolitan. Greiss had lost his last two starts against the Habs and Jackets, but came up huge against the kitties. Both Greiss and Robin Lehner have had an outstanding season in a platoon. It will be interesting to see which one the Isles roll in the postseason or if they will continue a platoon.