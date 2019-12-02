Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Leaves game with illness

Greiss left the game Saturday because he was feeling dizzy, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz also stated that Greiss might've been sick. Either way, this is good news as Greiss is expected to accompany the team on its two-game road trip to Detroit and Montreal on Monday and Tuesday. Assuming Greiss gets past this illness he is still expected to start one of these games at this point in time.